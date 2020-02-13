Lou Williams, a former teammate of the late, great Kobe Bryant, released a new song on Thursday title "24" in remembrance of the Los Angeles Laker legend. The track, which Williams describes as "an open letter to the homie," will also be featured on his upcoming six-song EP "Syx Piece," which will be available this Friday, February 14th.

Check out a snippet of "24" in the IG post embedded below, and click here to listen to it in it's entirety.

Williams briefly played alongside Kobe as a member of the Lakers during the 2015-16 season, and was among those who witnessed firsthand that infamous "Charmin Soft" practice. Despite their limited time as teammates, Kobe clearly meant a lot to Lou. The veteran point guard tweeted the following the day after Kobe's passing, "Been crying on and off. Have a random thought about things we spoke about then laugh. Cry again. Then I tell myself tighten up, mamba was tough. Wipe my eyes. Cry again RIPKOBE"

Williams' tribute song is just one of the ways that NBA players and fans around the world have honored Kobe Bryant in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Others, like Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as The Game, have gone out to get tattoos in honor of the Black Mamba, while street artists across the globe have erected incredible murals of Kobe and his daughter GiGi.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images