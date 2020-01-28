There is no finite way to mourn the loss of a global icon such as Kobe Bryant.

In the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash, fans in the Los Angeles area have flocked to Staples Center to pay their respects while teams across the league paid tribute in their own ways. Bryant's former teammates and coaches, as well as those who played against him have shared their fondest memories, and members of the media have tried their best to shed light on Kobe the father, just as much as the Black Mamba we all came to know and respect on the court.

Elsa/Getty Images

In addition to all of the written and verbal anecdotes, street artists have quickly erected murals in Kobe's honor - both in Los Angeles and around the globe. On Monday, graffiti artist Jules Muck unveiled a colorful tribute to Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gianna in L.A. Shortly thereafter, another massive mural was revealed at the Tenement basketball court in Manila, Philippines.

The image on the court is inspired by the heartwarming photo of Kobe and Gianna captured during the 2016 NBA All Star Game in Toronto, the last All Star Game that Kobe participated in.

Elsa/Getty Images