Kobe Bryant's former teammates and coaches, as well as those who played and coached against him, will continue to mourn his loss and honor his life and legacy by sharing some of their fondest memories. There's no limit to how long this grieving process will last, but it certainly helps when those who knew Kobe best recall such classic stories.

On Monday night, Bryant's former Laker teammates Nick Young and Lou Williams discussed some of their most memorable moments with the Black Mamba, including how he once banned his teammates from wearing his sneakers because they simply weren't worthy.

According to Lou Will, "We got blew out in Portland. He took everybody Kobe’s and said they couldn’t wear it cause we was soft."

In the aftermath of Kobe's passing, there have been so many stories about his competitive nature and the "Mamba Mentality," as well as countless anecdotes regarding his post-NBA career. Specifically, those who were closest with Kobe recall just how much he loved being a father to his four daughters.

In honor of Bryant's life and legacy, both on and off the court, it's also important to remember stories like the one shared by Lou Williams - the stories that still bring a smile to our faces in these dark times.