41-year-old basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are among two fatalities in a tragic helicopter crash that happened this weekend. Despite his sports career having been complete, Kobe Bryant was really just starting his life. Last year, he won an Academy Award for his short film Dear Basketball. He had also released a book in 2018, working on film and television ventures on the side. His passing is a tough one to process for Los Angeles natives, basketball fans, and anybody that connected with the heroic athlete. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody that, not even twenty-four hours following the deaths of Kobe and Gianna, a mural has appeared in LA to pay tribute to them.



David McNew/Getty Images

As reported by ABC News, a mural in Mid City mural honors the lives of both Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The artist used an image of the father-daughter duo to paint them onto a wall, writing the following touching statement next to them: "Kobe & Gigi forever. Daddy's Girl."

So many of Bryant's former teammates, his fans, and more have been remembering the legendary hooper across the internet. It was reported today that Bryant would be awarded as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the upcoming year's ceremony. The Dallas Mavericks have retired his No. 24 jersey and various other teams paid tribute to the star during their games last night.

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna.