Following the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, The Game has mobilized to pay homage to his memory. Not only did Game pen a yet-to-be-released musical eulogy to Bryant, but he recently inked the Mamba's iconic number onto his face. Taking to Instagram to reveal his commemorative tattoo, Game showcased a horizontal "eight," visualized as to depict the infinity symbol.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

It's unsurprising to see Game move to honor Kobe Bryant like this given the profound impact the sudden death appeared to have on him. In the days following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe, his daughter Gigi, and seven other victims, The Game used his Marathon Monday tradition to draw an emotional parallel. Dedicating a lengthy post to Kobe and his fallen friend Nipsey Hussle, Game made sure to highlight the fragility of life and implore his followers to spread love.

Though face tattoos inherently spawn no shortage of negative reactions, Game appears unfazed by those questioning his decision. Instead, he remains determined to carry Kobe's memory with him forever. Check out the ink below and sound off -- how do you feel about Game's artistic tribute?