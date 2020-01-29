Given the respect many in the hip-hop community had for Kobe Bryant, it was only a matter of time before artists began putting tribute songs together. The Game, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy have already completed their own musical homage, as recently previewed by Los Angeles Leakers host Justin Credible.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"Fuck 24/7 I'm going 24/8," raps Big Sean, after The Game expresses sadness for Vanessa Bryant. "We lost a legend but Vanessa lost a husband and a daughter," raps Game, his voice heavy with emotion. "I was courtside when you scored sixty / now you in heaven with my n***a from the 60s / Black Mamba, neighborhood Nipsey, that's the type of love you throw when it come back like a frisbee/ Kobe with the fro, Kobe with the lineup / torn Achilles, limpin' to the free-throw lineup."

"Cherish the moment I seen you go at Bron, but my favorite moment seeing you jumping in Shaq's arms," he continues, over Hit-Boy's melancholic yet soulful production. "Ain't nuthin' realer than that, turn to a blank page Kobe could fill it with stats." Though we have yet to see an official release date, it wouldn't be surprising to see this heartfelt tribute arrive by the end of the week. Rest in peace to Kobe and Gigi, and much respect to Game, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy for putting this one together.