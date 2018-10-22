tribute song
- NewsStream PnB Rock's Beloved 2017 Track "Selfish" In Honour Of The Late Recording ArtistRIP PnB Rock.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Tjay's Tribute To Deceased Friend Taken Down Over Uncleared Giveon SampleLil Tjay released a video for the track on August 14th, the 5 year anniversary of his childhood friend's death. By Joe Abrams
- MusicThe Game, Big Sean & Hit-Boy Preview Kobe Bryant Tribute SongThe Game and Big Sean pen a eulogy for the fallen legend. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBad Bunny Releases Kobe Bryant Tribute Song "6 Rings""Black Mamba Forever."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLady Leshurr Gets Emotional With A Touching Tribute To Her Deceased Sister On "Carmen"A heart-wrenching tribute by one of the illest female emcees doing it from overseas.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsBlood Orange Tributes Mac Miller With "Smoke (Remix)"Blood Orange dedicates the "Smoke" remix to Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosRobb Bank$ Shows Mad Love To XXXTentacion In "Bad Vibes Forever" VideoRobb Bank$ looks up at his friend in "Bad Vibes Forever."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Xan Pays Tribute To Mac Miller With New Song "Worst Day Ever"Lil Xan continues showing love to the late Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBillie Eilish Performs XXXTENTACION Tribute Song During Oakland ConcertBillie Eilish pays tribute to the late XXXTENTACION during a recent concert.By Aron A.