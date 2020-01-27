Between the sudden losses of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, who died yesterday in a fatal helicopter crash, Los Angeles has been rocked with high-profile cultural tragedies. Today, The Game took to Instagram to share his take on Bryant's death and the impact it will have on both his surviving family and his community. "The term “Life Is Short” has a whole new meaning after witnessing the energy in this city surrounding the news of losing not only one of our basketball greats, but also an amazing human being," begins Game, in today's Marathon Monday.

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

"It’s really like, one second you kinda have a grip on life & how to live it," he continues. "Then the next second you’re totally lost as to what’s really going on here on earth...My only advice to anyone now is to let anyone you love know exactly how much you love them. & don’t wait... you might not have the time you think you do to put it off another second."

He proceeds to draw a parallel between Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, the man who inspired Marathon Monday to begin with. "In the picture above, I see two LEGENDS, two BROTHERS, two SONS, two FATHERS & two men I had the honor of calling FRIEND," he writes. "Thank you both for your continuous efforts & all the contributions to not only Los Angeles but the entire world. Two names people are for sure to remember forever. Not even a full year after losing Nip... Kobe’s gone... I have endless love for you both & I will always honor your memories."

Check out the emotional message in full below, courtesy of The Game's Instagram page.