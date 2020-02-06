Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis recently set out to get some new tattoos in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant, much like many of the other Laker fans who were impacted by the future Hall of Famer.

LeBron revealed his Black Mamba-inspired ink earlier this week following the team's first game since the Bryant's passing. Davis still has not publicly posted about his tattoo but the artist who took care of him and LeBron, Vanessa Aurelia, recently gave fans a detailed look.

As seen in the third photo of the IG post embedded below, the artwork features a Black Mamba wrapped around Kobe's signature logo. Aurelia captioned the post, "Thank you @antdavis23 for letting me do this piece for you! It was an honor, and thanks for making my job easy , the hospitality and with the trust. 🏀 #RIPKobe#mambamentality."

The Lakers will be back in action on Thursday night as they host the Houston Rockets in a game that will air on TNT at 10:30pm ET. Prior to tipoff, TNT will reveal the results of the annual All Star Draft, in which LeBron has the first overall pick. We all assume he'll go with AD as his No. 1 overall pick, but it will be interesting to see how the rest of the squad shakes out. Coverage of the draft begins at 7pm ET.