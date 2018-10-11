Kobe Bryant tattoo
- SportsDevin Booker Reveals Kobe Bryant-Inspired TattooPhoenix Suns star Devin Booker shares a look at his new "Be Legendary" tattoo inspired by a message from Kobe Bryant.ByKyle Rooney2.6K Views
- GramLil Pump Has A Kobe Bryant Tribute TattooLil Pump joins LeBron James, The Game, and others in getting a tattoo to tribute the life and legacy of Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant.ByAlex Zidel25.3K Views
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr.’s Kobe Bryant Tattoo Revealed In DetailCleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. shares a closer look at his photorealistic Kobe Bryant tattoo.ByKyle Rooney23.4K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis' Kobe Bryant Tattoo RevealedAD's tattoo artist shares a look at his Black Mamba-inspired ink.ByKyle Rooney9.9K Views
- SportsTattoo Artist Displays Incredibly Life-Like Kobe Bryant TattooSteve Butcher unveils another dope Kobe piece.ByKyle Rooney18.9K Views
- SportsKobe Bryant’s Dunk On Dwight Howard Gets Immortalized In Tattoo FormTattoo artist shows off new ink of Kobe baptizing Dwight Howard.ByKyle Rooney22.7K Views