A day after it was reported that LeBron James and Anthony Davis visited a tattoo parlor to get themselves some ink in honor of their late friend Kobe Bryant, King James is sharing the detailed artwork with the world. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Instagram to display the new Black Mamba snake with the words "Mamba 4 Life" penned underneath.



On Friday (January 31), the Staples Center hosted its first Lakers game since Kobe's death. They laced chairs with No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys for fans and changed the floor layout to read "KB." There were also two seats set aside in tribute to Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant as the teen perished in the helicopter crash alongside her father. Bouquets of red roses were placed on each chair.

When LeBron finally spoke openly about the death of his good friend days ago, he shared that he was "heartbroken and devastated." He penned, "Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!"

Check out the tattoo and a few snapshots from the Staples Center this evening below.