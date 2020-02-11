Kobe Bryant's tragic passing continues to be one of the most shocking sports stories in a long time. Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash that took the life of his daughter Gianna, as well as seven others. Throughout the past few weeks, the NBA has been in mourning and we have seen various tributes for the late superstar. With 30 games to go in the NBA regular season, we will certainly be seeing more tributes on the horizon as players look to honor Kobe's legacy in the best way possible.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was a good friend of Kobe's and has been particularly affected by the news. Today, KD took to Instagram where he honored Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other victims on the helicopter. "Forever in my heart. Rest easy bean [...] Peace and comfort to the families."

Kobe and Durant when back and forth in the playoffs back in 2010, with the Lakers coming out on top. Of course, the Lakers went on to win the championship that season as Bryant won his fifth and final title. Durant has two championships of his own and is quickly proving himself to be one of the greatest ever.

We hope Durant and the rest of the NBA community, as well as the families involved, find peace in this trying time.