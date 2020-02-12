Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26th. Seven other passengers were on the flight and ever since the incident, the entire world has been in mourning. Bryant was a transcendent figure in basketball and his daughter had the talent to someday become a phenomenal WNBA star. Ever since their passing, tributes have been pouring in, specifically from Lakers fans who want to show respect to one of the game's biggest legends.

On February 24th, the Los Angeles Lakers plan to hold a public memorial at the Staples Center which will give friends, family, and fans a chance to grieve. According to ESPN, the Bryant family held a private burial ceremony in Corona del Mar, California on February 7th. The ceremony was only for close friends and family.

When Kobe and Gianna passed, thousands of people came by the Staples Center to leave messages, basketballs, jerseys, and all sorts of other items to commemorate their lives. All of these items were eventually cleaned from the area but the vast majority were given to Kobe's wife Vanessa, and the rest of the Bryant family.

Following Kobe's passing, it was revealed he would be joining the Basketball Hall of Fame, posthumously. It's an honor that is well-deserved considering everything he accomplished.