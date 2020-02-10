Kobe Bryant was given a notable tribute at the beginning of the In Memoriam tribute during last night's Academy Awards, having won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball just last year. The late basketball legend has been remembered countless times by members of the sports community, as well as people around the world. His family, including his wife Vanessa and his three surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, has issued a couple of statements on the deaths of Kobe and Gigi and the latest message comes by way of Vanessa's social media pages.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words," started off Vanessa Bryant. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process."

She explains that she felt it was important to share in case somebody else in the world was looking to her to provide clarity during their own moment of grief. There is no doubt that Vanessa has been incredibly strong after losing her husband and her daughter. Continue to keep the Bryant family in your thoughts.