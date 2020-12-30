In a video that is just too precious, Ciara and Vanessa Bryant shared footage from an adorable winter vacation the two whisked their kids away on. Of the various exciting activities involved in the trip, one video, in particular, is making the world go "Aww!" The R&B songstress gave a bike-riding lesson to four-year-old Bianka Bryant, who got some help from Ciara while learning to ride with training wheels still attached.

“Bianka and Auntie C,” she captioned the clip. “Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation auntie Ciara and uncle [Russell Wilson]. Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us.” The proud mom filmed a video of the whole ordeal which took place at the airport in front of a private jet. Bianka looked adorable in a puffer jacket with a matching hat while Cici stayed by her side helping guide the toddler.

Ciara and Vanessa have stayed in close contact since Kobe's passing early this year, with Ciara supporting her friend as she continues to deal with the loss. As the one year anniversary of the fatal accident that took the lives of Kobe and the couple's daughter Gianna approaches, Vanessa is missing them a little more, posting a sweet throwback video of the pair courtside at a Lakers game.

In attendance on the winter trip were Vanessa and her kids Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, while Ciara brought along Future Jr. and Sienna.