Vanessa Bryant has demonstrated a ton of strength over the last year following the death of Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna. Both tragically passed away in a helicopter crash back in January and it's an event that still comes as a shock to many throughout the world. Kobe and Gianna were way too young which makes it all hurt that much more. Following their passing, Vanessa has been through a lot but she has been able to push through and on Friday, she got to celebrate Christmas with her daughters.

Taking to Instagram, Bryant posted a plethora of portraits of her daughter's, while also paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna. The latest picture to be posted was a family photo in which Bryant had some sweet words for her family.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri," Bryant wrote.

While this Christmas must have been very difficult for the family, it's clear that they are all exuding strength and want to do everything to honor Kobe and Gigi.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially started their season and, once again, they are playing to honor Kobe. Needless to say, Vanessa and the girls have a massive support system around them.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images