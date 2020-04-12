bianka bryant
- SportsTaylor Swift Shares Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter During Eras TourSwift has long been linked to the basketball family.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKobe & Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Learns To Ride Bike With "Auntie" CiaraThe songstress adorably taught Kobe and Vanessa's third daughter Bianka how to ride a bike.By Madusa S.
- GramVanessa Bryant Encourages Adorably Defiant Bianka Bryant To Drive Mini CarThe tiny hot pink Range Rover was a gift from "Auntie [Ciara] and Uncle [Russell Wilson]."By Erika Marie
- GramKobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka Is Too Adorable As She Dances With Sister NataliaKobe Bryant's daughters were all smiles as Vanessa Bryant shared a video of three-year-old Bianka stealing Natalia's thunder in a TikTok video.By Erika Marie
- GramVanessa Bryant & Daughters Celebrate First Easter Without Kobe & GigiVanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, celebrated their first Easter without Kobe and Gigi since their tragic deaths earlier this year.By Lynn S.