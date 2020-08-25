Three-year-old Bianka Bryant is giving her mom a run for her money. As the world continues to celebrate the lives and legacies of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, has shared glimpses into her everyday life with her three remaining daughters. Some of her moments are adorable as the tribe of ladies enjoy each other's company, while others are tear-jerking as Vanessa is honest and raw regarding her grief. On Monday (August 24), Vanessa shared a series of videos and images of three-year-old Bianka who was struggling with adapting to her new present—a gift she received from Russell Wilson and Ciara.

In the clips, Bianka is seen riding in her hot pink mini-Range Rover. It seems that she's struggling with getting the hang of things so she doesn't want to use it anymore. Vanessa is behind the camera, telling her daughter that they are either going to figure it out together or they're going back inside of the house. Bianka just wanted to walk instead of sitting behind the wheel, but her mother told her that quitting isn't an option.

"It’s like arguing with myself. My little negotiator. Auntie @ciara and uncle @dangerusswilson thank you for the RR for BB~'I guess' you’ll be taking over driving lessons 😃💕BB mastered it though. #thatsmirk #MambaMentality 💜💛 #KobeBryantDay #Age3 #daddystwin." Check out the cute clip of little Bianka Bryant below.