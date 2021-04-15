Kim Potter, the 26-year veteran who allegedly mistook her gun for her taser and fatally shot Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, has officially been released from jail after posting a $100K bond. She was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday.

Hennepin Country jail records reportedly show that Kim Potter was released after posting bond, which people have been reacting to on social media. Many are outraged about the ex-officer's release. Large-scale protests have taken place in Minnesota for the last three consecutive nights after Wright was killed just over ten miles from where George Floyd was murdered.

Potter's charges carry a maximum sentence of ten years if she's proven guilty. She will also face a fine of $20,000 according to Minnesota law.



Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Potter formally resigned from her post on the police force on Tuesday, stating that she believed it was in the best interest of the community to do so. Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation.

Daunte Wright's family has broken their silence on the death of their 20-year-old loved one, with his mother and father both making public appearances to demand justice. Daunte's aunt also spoke at a press conference with prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, revealing the family's surprising connection to George Floyd.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops. What do you think of Kim Potter being released from jail?



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

