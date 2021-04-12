Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Minnesota. Protests have started following reports of Wright's death, with tear gas and curfews reportedly being imposed in Brooklyn Center, where Wright was killed. "Be safe, go home," reportedly said the mayor.

A woman who identified herself as Wright's mother says that the 20-year-old was pulled over because of air fresheners hanging in his rearview mirror. In a police statement, Brooklyn Center authorities claim that the driver had an outstanding warrant. When they allegedly tried to arrest him, Wright reportedly re-entered his vehicle. Then, an officer shot Wright before he drove away and struck a vehicle a couple of blocks away. Wright reportedly was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the passenger seat reportedly suffered minor injuries.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images -- People stand on a police cruiser as protesters take to the streets after Brooklyn Center police shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021

As the high-profile televised trial for Derek Chauvin, the officer that killed George Floyd, continues, people are outraged that yet another fatal police shooting has taken another Black man's life just a few miles away from where Floyd was killed. "Here we go again," frustratingly wrote 50 Cent as he heard the news on Instagram. Others have taken to social media to call for the police officer responsible to be held accountable for their actions.

Wright's mother has reportedly identified the woman who was also in the car as Daunte's girlfriend.

Watch some videos from the protests below. Rest in peace, Daunte Wright.

[via]