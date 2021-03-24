As expected, more news about NBA YoungBoy's arrest has been shared. There has been an influx of information regarding the rapper's legal troubles after news broke that he attempted to flee from federal authorities in Tarzana, California. The 21-year-old rapper reportedly had a federal arrest warrant and after police located a vehicle he was riding in, the driver allegedly set forth a short-lived pursuit before YoungBoy ran off. A K-9 unit eventually tracked him down and as he remains in federal custody, TMZ shares why there was a warrant out for his arrest in the first place.

According to the outlet, this warrant stems from NBA YoungBoy's September arrest where he was reportedly taken into custody in Baton Rouge. TMZ claims that documents suggest that when the rapper was arrested six months ago, he was found to have two firearms—a .45 pistol and a 9mm handgun. Due to YoungBoy's prior run-ins with the law, especially the felony, he isn't supposed to have firearms in his possession.

During the September arrest, it's reported that over a dozen firearms were seized by police in addition to stacks of cash. "The rapper's been charged with one count of illegal possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of an unregistered weapon," reports TMZ. YoungBoy's attorney reportedly denies that any of the weapons belong to the rapper.

