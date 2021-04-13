Kim Potter
JT Calls Out Kim Potter's 2 Year Prison Sentence
JT weighed in on Kim Potter's sentence after the former police officer received a two year sentence for the death of Daunte Wright.
Cardi B Blasts Kim Potter Following Daunte Wright Shooting Conviction
The rapper was angered by Potter's smiling mugshot and pointed out that she never believed the former officer's tearful testimony.
Daunte Wright Case: Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty Of Manslaughter
She reportedly said she accidentally fired her gun instead of her Taser when shooting the 20-year-old during a traffic stop.
Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Gets Hit With Additional Manslaughter Charge
The officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright is being hit with an additional manslaughter charge.
Former Cop Charged In Daunte Wright Shooting Gets Trial Date
Kim Potter, the former officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, will reportedly be on trial late this year.
Daunte Wright Shooting: Family Calls For Life Sentence For Kim Potter
If convicted, it's reported that Potter faces upwards of 10 years in prison.
Kim Potter Released From Jail
The ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright was released from jail after being charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Ex-Officer Kim Potter Charged With Manslaughter In Daunte Wright Case
Kim Potter, the ex-officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Daunte Wright's Parents Speak Out & Officer Who Shot Him Resigns
Kim Potter, the police officer responsible for the shooting of Daunte Wright, has reportedly resigned.