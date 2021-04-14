Kim Potter, the police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, has officially been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. Her mugshot was released to the public in addition to more information about her charges.

Following Potter's resignation from the police force on Tuesday, she was arrested and taken into custody. According to multiple reports, she is being held without bail.

Daunte Wright was fatally shot once in the chest during a traffic stop. He was pulled over for an issue with the air fresheners hanging on his mirror and when things escalated, Potter fired a shot at Wright. The former cop has stated that it was a mistake and she believed she was holding her taser. Potter was a 26-year veteran of the force.

Daunte's mother Katie Wright spoke publicly alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump, recalling her final conversation with her son while he was stopped by the police. She said that she overheard officers telling her son to exit his vehicle. "Daunte asks, 'For what?' The police officer said, 'I'll explain to you when you get out of the car.' He said, 'Am I in trouble?' He said, 'We'll explain all of that when you step out of the car,'" said Katie Wright. Next, she heard Daunte's phone fall to the floor before hearing the woman in the passenger's seat screaming.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images -- Katie Wright speaks during a vigil for her son Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021

The call was disconnected and, a few minutes later, Katie connected with the woman seated next to her son. She picked up his phone and told Daunte's mother that he had been shot and was unresponsive.

Rest in peace, Daunte Wright. We will keep you updated as more information is released regarding Kim Potter's charges.

[via]