Taylor Swift's fans will not let Kim Kardashian rest after she and Kanye West were exposed for seemingly lying on Taylor back in 2016. The full phone conversation between Kanye and Taylor from four whole years ago—where he explained the bars he planned to spit about her on his song, "Famous"—leaked this weekend, and the newfound footage paints a very different picture of Kim and Kanye's role in the reignited beef that followed that call. Initially, Kimye had "exposed" Taylor for lying about her knowledge of the song when Kim shared the footage she'd filmed of the phone call in which Kanye can very clearly be heard telling Taylor that he wants to mention her on the Life of Pablo single.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Taylor always maintained that while he did run the lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex" by her, he never told her about the following line—"Why? I made that b*tch famous"—which was the part that offended her. Taylor was labelled a snake and promptly when into hiding when the public turned on her, but now that the full conversation has leaked, it appears that she may have been telling the truth all along. Over the past 24 hours or so, #KanyeWestIsOver has been non-stop trending, and while some are still torn over who is truly at fault here, it's clear that Taylor's fans, the Swifties, are going to make Kimye pay for their "crimes."

While Kanye may not have an Instagram account where Swifties can go off on him in the comments of his posts, Kim, as the most high profile Kardashian, is very active on social media. Kim has only shared one post since the whole ordeal began, but Taylor's army of supporters have made sure to fill her comment section to capacity. On the throwback shot of Kim and her second oldest child, Saint, Swifties called her and Kanye liars and dragged Kim for her complicity in "ruining" Taylor's reputation.

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s. Look at what a little chunk Saint was!" Kim wrote in the caption. "OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!" While a few of the top comments are positive, the rest of them are not, as plenty of users commented the hashtag, #taylorswifttoldthetruth. "Kimye is so cancelled lmao," one user wrote. "I have no patience for liars or people who are cruel to others. #boycottkimandkanye," another stated.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Others alluded to Taylor's album, Reputation, that references the incident heavily. "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me," a fan wrote, quoting Taylor's song "Look What You Made Me Do" off the album. "I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams." One fan even thanked Kim for driving Taylor to make Reputation in the first place. "Girl thanks for Reputation, the best album ever made but you are still going to burn in Hell," they said. It appears that Kim has been removing a bunch of comments of a similar nature, which she also got called out for. "How many staff do you have to delete comments for you right now?" asked one user. "And deleting all the comments won’t stop people from knowing and remembering the truth," another wrote. "While it’s nice to have money, it’s better to have a clear mind." Whew!