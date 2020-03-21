When the full phone conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift from 2016, in which he told her about his plans to namedrop her in his then-unreleased song, "Famous," recently leaked, the Internet went into a frenzy. The extended footage of the call, filmed by Kim Kardashian, puts forward some new evidence in Taylor's favour, seemingly proving that she never lied about what Kanye did and didn't tell her about what would be included in the song.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Way back then, Taylor inferred she was offended by Kanye rapping, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b*tch famous" on "Famous," and Kim proceeded to expose her for lying by releasing a snippet of the phone call, where Kanye can be heard giving Taylor a heads up about mentioning her in the song. Taylor always maintained that she was aware of the "sex" line but not the "b*tch" line, and this newfound clip seems to support that claim.

The leaked footage has got the Internet divided, with #KanyeWestIsOverParty trending on Twitter as a result. Swifties are purporting Taylor's innocence, Kanye fans are insisting that the clip proves nothing, and everyone else is attempting to approach the situation rationally. On the one hand, some feel that the full conversation proves that Taylor told the truth from the beginning: she was only ever told about the "sex" line.

However, this full-length clip still doesn't make a difference to others, who have decided to stand by Kanye.

What do you think about the whole ordeal?