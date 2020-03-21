Kanye West and Taylor Swift discussing the lyrics to his 2016 track "Famous" over the phone, which was famously caught on camera by Kim Kardashian and later shared with the public to expose Taylor's hypocrisy, has leaked in full, and it looks like Kim and Kanye are the ones who need to be exposed. If you're unfamiliar with this decade-long beef, you may be living under a rock. The Taylor-Kanye feud is one of modern day pop culture's finest gems, and in 2016, Kim Kardashian was famously thrown into the mix as Kanye's partner in crime (and, of course, his wife).

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

After Taylor and Kanye finally made up following his acceptance speech interruption at the 2009 VMAs, it wasn't until about four years ago that their feud was reignited when Ye dropped the lead single "Famous" off of Life of Pablo in 2016. The lines, "I think me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b*tch famous" caused quite the controversy, and Taylor went on to play the victim (as usual). However, Kim Kardashian went on to share a snippet of the the phone conversation in which Kanye first told Taylor about the song, exposing Taylor for lying about not knowing that she would be mentioned on it. Here are the original clips of the phone call that Kim leaked back in 2016:

Taylor maintained that she only knew about the "sex" line and not the "b*tch" part, but she was deemed a "snake" by the public and promptly went into "hiding." She returned in 2017 with her comeback album, Reputation, where she took a few jabs at Kanye, and the rest is history...

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Or so we thought. The full conversation between Kanye and Taylor has leaked online after all these years, and it turns out Taylor wasn't exactly lying after all. Kanye only actually tells her about the "controversial" line that jokes about them having sex, and never informs her that he'll be referring to her as "that b*tch" or claiming to have made her famous on the track.

Yikes. It's unclear who leaked it, although we wouldn't put it past Kim Kardashian to have done it herself just to stir sh*t up while everyone is bored at home right now. Do you think Kanye is guilty? Or was Taylor still acting like a snake?