The rich and famous are beefin' over old drama. Five years ago, Kanye West and Taylor Swift seemed to have put away their previous hard feelings and were photographed hugging things out at the Grammys. The two artists endured the infamous Video Music Award incident that has gone down in awkward-moments-history and later, Kim Kardashian took to her Snapchat to share clips of Kanye and Taylor speaking about his 2016 song "Famous." Ye used the word "b*tch" when referencing the pop star and after she and her fans spoke out against it, Kim came to her husband's defense with proof that the two artists discussed the song's contents.



Now, the "Famous" drama rears its ugly head once again after the full video audio-visual clip leaked. Swift took to her Instagram Story to address the controversy. "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years).... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she said before asking for people to the World Health organization and Feeding America.

Kim expressed her frustration and made it clear that no one illegally recorded Swift or manipulated any footage in a lengthy response. "[Taylor Swift] has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kim wrote on social media. "I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

That wasn't all Kim Kardashian had to say about Taylor Swift:

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'b*tch' was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.' The lie was never about the word b*tch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

