Kanye West and Taylor Swift have been feuding for the better part of the last decade after the rapper stormed the stage during her VMA acceptance speech. They later squashed their beef with Taylor presenting the rapper his Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs. But only a few months later, Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud was rehashed. Kanye's "Famous" sparked a debate surrounding their relationship after his controversial lyrics, even as he claimed that he cleared it with Taylor.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the full-length conversation between Kanye and Taylor surfaced online which appeared to work in her favor after all. It clearly shows that Kanye omitted the lyrics where he referred to her as a 'bitch' when he contacted her for approval. Taylor took to IG where she leveraged the recent controversy to help raise awareness for a few organizations that she's donated to in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years).... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," he wrote on her IG story.

Clearly, the truth has set her free. Though it doesn't seem like Kim is too apologetic over it.