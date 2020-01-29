People have been trying to fuel a feud between Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian for years. It was easy to do so when their husbands, Jay-Z and Kanye West, were experiencing a rough patch in their friendship. There may have been some incidents in the past that could be interpreted as signs of hostility between Kim and Bey, but it often appeared that the masses we're just desperately searching for drama.

The most recent example of this phenomenon is Kim being trolled for not receiving a box of Beyoncé's new IVY PARK x adidas collection, when all the biggest women in entertainment were showing theirs off on social media. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both celebrated the massive orange care packages that arrived at their doors, while everyone wondered why Kim was left in the dust.

Turns out that the situation isn't as messy as the trolls hoped. Kim just advertised on her Instagram story that she was in fact gifted the highly-coveted collection. Perhaps intentionally, Kim dispelled the rumors that she was left out of this major release. "Sorry im sooo late!," she wrote, suggesting that she wasn't an after-thought. "Congrats @beyonce & @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. i love everything and can't wait to wear it all!!"

Kim held a little fashion show in her home, strutting to Beyoncé's "Run The World (Girls)" while wearing one of the line's bodysuits. The real cause for concern is that celebs keep flaunting their Ivy Park fits when us regular folk can't get our hands on some!