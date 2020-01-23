If you've browsed your social media platform of choice within the last few weeks you may have noticed that Beyonce has released an Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas. The "Deja Vu" singer has been showcasing the offerings on her Instagram and has even sent boxes of the whole capsule to some very lucky individuals. Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Diplo, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Rita Ora, and lots more all got a huge box delivered to their home with a special note from Beyonce herself.

However, true Beyonce fans have noticed that there's one person who seemingly hasn't received a box at all and it's none other than Kim Kardashian. While we can't confirm if it's true, we do know that everyone who has received a box has proudly boasted about it on social media. Kim's sister Kendall Jenner even got a box but so far nothing has proven that Kim got one herself. Could the beef between Beyonce's husband Jay Z and Kanye West have something to do with it? Either way, people have taken to Twitter to express their hilarious remarks.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"I love knowing Kim Kardashian ain't get a Ivy Park box from Beyoncé LMAOO (she def woulda posted that shit if she did). Guaranteed that shit is eating her alive, I hope there's footage. I will watch that KUWTK episode just to watch her be pressed lol," one user wrote.

Peep more reactions below.