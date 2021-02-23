Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce fromKanye West last week. After months of rumors that the two would be splitting, Kim finally filed the papers to court petitioning for a divorce from her estranged husband citing "irreconcilable differences." According to People, Kim Kardashian's felt "disappointed" by the whole ordeal since she and Ye weren't able to make it work out.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The report claims that Kim Kardashian's disappointment stems from Kanye West's failure to step up to the plate to make it work. The insider said that neither party has been at odds with each other but Kim does feel that 'Ye just didn't put in enough of an effort to repair their marriage. "There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married. But it takes two people to create a happy marriage," the source said. "Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

The couple has been separated for a few months now but Kim has recently been comforted by her family and children through this rough process.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce," the source said. "She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family."

