Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship with one another has been well-documented over the years. They got together after Kim's failed marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, and they eventually got married in 2014 after having their first child, North West, in 2013. For years, their relationship has been paparazzi fodder and it only got worse over the past couple of years as Kanye started becoming a devout Trump supporter, with his own aspirations for political glory.

Over the last few months, rumors have swirled that Kim and Kanye were on the outs and that as a result, Kanye wasn't doing very well. Today, these rumors came true as according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Based on the divorce documents, Kim and Kanye have agreed to joint custody of their four kids and will have no problems co-parenting. The two are reportedly on friendly terms and are even cooperating when it comes to their prenuptial agreement. Of course, these two still have a lot to discuss, although it's clear that the divorce has been initiated despite being separated for months.

Things turned from bad to worse between Kanye and Kim after West spoke about a conversation he had with Kim about aborting their first child. Kardashian didn't take kindly to the public outburst, and the two were never able to reconcile. Kim also hesitated at the thought of divorce as Kanye was still going through mental health problems.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

