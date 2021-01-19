Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are rumored to be considering a divorce after essentially living separate lives for the last year. The couple has not made any statements regarding the status of their marriage but all of the gossip magazines seemingly have insiders feeding them information, including this latest report about Kim and Kanye reportedly stopping marriage counseling.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to PEOPLE, a "source" has said that Kim and Kanye have "completely" stopped going to couple's counseling, which another "source" claimed they were attending to fix their fractured relationship. The last year has undoubtedly been stressful for them, but the final straw for Kim appears to have been Kanye's self-serving Presidential run. The "source" goes on to say that Kanye is opening up to divorce, speaking to lawyers in the coming days.

"He is talking to divorce lawyers this week," said the alleged insider. PEOPLE states that neither Kim nor Kanye's representatives agreed to comment on the story. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it."



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kim reportedly does not believe that her future goals line up with Kanye's. "Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," said a different "source".

Do you think we're really witnessing the end of KimYe, or is this all just a farce as we've seen countless times with gossipy stories like this?

