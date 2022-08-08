Their separation may not have been the cleanest divorce in celebrity break-up history, but it seems that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are finally in a civil place as the socialite has once again been promoting her ex’s Yeezy brand on social media.

As BuzzFeed News reports, the reality star was obviously one of the rapper’s muses in the early days of his company, frequently wearing the brand’s beige toned clothing for her appearances on camera and in real life. On top of that, she also revealed in 2019 that she had been given Yeezy shares of her own, making her a part owner in the company.

Rihanna, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian at Yeezy Season 1 in 2015 — Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Even after they first announced their breakup in February of 2021, the 41-year-old didn’t initially blacklist the fashion retailer. Her and her children posted up in Yeezy shoes on more than one occasion, but once things became messy in the divorce proceedings, the appearances were less and less frequent.

As Ye was banned from Instagram for harassing Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, she aligned her loyalties with Balenciaga, frequently stepping out in their shockingly bright, sparkly, and often skin-tight outfits.

However, news of the mother of four’s breakup from the comedian went public just last week, and around the same time, Yeezy content began showing up on her social media once again.





Back in July, Kardashian shared some of her eldest daughter, North’s sketches for her dad’s company, and days later, she delivered a selfie with her youngest daughter, Chicago, rocking some YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.

While performing onstage beside Lil Durk at Rolling Loud Miami, Ye wore the same pair of sunglasses, paired with an all-black outfit.





Even more interestingly, Kardashian also wore a “The Incredibles” t-shirt during a recent beach trip, which some sleuths believe was a nod to her ex – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later.

