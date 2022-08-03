The Kardashian-Jenner family has established themselves as the reigning leaders of social media in the Instagram age, frequently using the platform to not only promote their various products but also send subliminal messages about their personal lives and brand.

Kim Kardashian has been using her account to encourage followers to buy products from her SKIMS and SKKN lines as of late, though when she's not hard at work, the mother of four has had no shortage of beach snapshots to share.





Though many of them have come from either family trips or baecations with her 28-year-old beau, Pete Davidson, the socialite's latest upload seems to be a nod to her ex-husband, Kanye West.

On Monday (August 1), Kardashian shared a photo dump that finds her posing in an ocean of clear blue water wearing a pair of white swimsuit bottoms and a crop top that says, "The Incredibles."

If you're a fan of the famous family and tuned into their original reality series a few seasons back, you may remember an episode from 2019 when Ye appeared and referenced the classic Disney film during his confessional.

"This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles," he told the camera at the time. "It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews, the wife's got a big butt."

The Yeezus rapper continued, "I just see our lives becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly."

Check out Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram photos below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





