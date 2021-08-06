Kim Kardashian was in attendance at Kanye West's Donda listening party, which was streamed live on Apple Music, Thursday night. Kardashian and West divorced, earlier this year, after seven years of marriage.

The couple's kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were all also at the event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While performing his unreleased song, "Love Unconditionally," which many fans perceive to be about Kardashian, West pleaded for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to "come back" to him. He also rapped about "losing all my family."

In another song, he claimed that Kardashian is “still in love” with him.



West and Kardashian divorced on February 19, 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Kardashian spoke about her reasoning in an episode of KUWTK shortly afterward: “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

West and Kardashian were first seen in public together, since their divorce, in San Francisco, last month. A source told Page Six that they are still close friends despite the breakup: “They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first."

