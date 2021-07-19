Kanye West appears to be in the final stages of the release of his forthcoming project. He recently re-launched his Instagram page (and continues to only follow Kim Kardashian) and he also made an appearance at the Big3 tournament this weekend where he was accompanied by Justin LaBoy. Plus, he held a private listening party for what many believe to be his next studio album, DONDA.



In the midst of a chaotic weekend, Kanye West reunited with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for a family day with their four kids. According to E! News, Kanye West, Kim, and their four kids made their way to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on Saturday morning, before opening hours. A source said that the family checked out the immersive digital exhibition, teamLab: Continuity exhibition, which, according to a press release focuses on "movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants."

A source close to the couple said they were joined by their security guards while remaining "very low key."

"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the source said. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family-friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts, they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"

While Kanye has seemingly moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS boss previously said that she and Kanye will always be good during an interview with Andy Cohen.

"You know, that was my friend first—first and foremost—for a long time," Kim continued. "So, I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."

