It's feeling like Groundhog's Day for Hip Hop fans who are awaiting the release of Donda. The highly-anticipated album is slated to hit streaming services in a little over an hour, but not everyone is convinced that it will arrive on time. Juicy J is over on Twitter making $10K bets that Ye will leave the world hanging once again, while others are watching the secondDonda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Throughout the day, Ye has been streaming his "Countdown to Donda" event on Apple Music with guests like Lil Yachty, and at this very moment, he's once again blessing listeners with a first, or second look at his illustrious project.

The listening event is, too, being streamed on Apple Music and it has been revealed thatDonda will feature 24 tracks. Baby Keem and Don Toliver were spotted backstage, ass was Kid Cudi and Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. As for the show itself, Ye has placed his makeshift bedroom centerstage as he makes himself a moving visual art piece in front of thousands of attendees.

Justin Laboy was back to tweeting about Donda's arrival, as well. "Kanye really got The Weeknd & Lil Baby on the same record… DONT @ ME TONIGHT… DONDA ALBUM OF THE YEAR #Respectfully," he wrote before telling the public to "trust the process." Kid Cudi also offered an update on his inclusion on the album.

"I wasnt on Donda when I tweeted that I wasnt. Ye hit me the followin week and we made it work. Realest n*gga alive. No need to lie to kick it . Hope u guys enjoy!!"

We've gathered a few updates about the Donda listening event and Kanye has gone all out for the album named after his late mother. Check out a few highlights below.