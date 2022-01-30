mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kilo Kish Teaches Us "NEW TRICKS: ART AESTHETICS, AND MONEY" Featuring Vince Staples

Hayley Hynes
January 30, 2022 16:08
Kilo Kish/Spotify

NEW TRICKS: ART, AESTHETICS, AND MONEY
Kilo Kish Feat. Vince Staples

Kilo Kish's new single comes from her sophomore album "American Gurl."


On Friday, January 28th, Florida's own Kilo Kish delivered a new single featuring Vince Staples – "NEW TRICKS: ART, AESTHETICS, AND MONEY."

As Pitchfork reports, the three-minute and nine-second long track comes from the 31-year-old's forthcoming sophomore album, American Gurl. When speaking on her latest arrival, Kilo explained that the song "was inspired by the old quote warning never to bite the hand that feeds you."

"Though it provides, I feel yanked around by the players, trends, and expectations of our age and industry. Ever-wanting to bite, question, and change."

American Gurl serves as a follow-up to 2016's Reflections in Real Time, and will also contain collaborations with Miguel and Jean Dawson. Look out for it on your streaming platform of choice this Friday, March 25th.

As for Vince Staples, he's had a busy weekend, having also made an appearance on Raveena's "Secret" single – check that out here, and let us know what you think of Kilo Kish's latest below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Congeniality is a basis for content (Uh-huh)
Peddling narcissism wrapped in self-love and progress
(Yeah) You want it, I got it
This soul is a bargain (I know you want it)
America's the land of pretty people and monsters
(I got it) 

[Via]

