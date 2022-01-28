mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raveena Announces New Album, Teams Up With Vince Staples For "Secret"

Hayley Hynes
January 28, 2022 17:36
124 Views
00
0
Raveena/SpotifyRaveena/Spotify
Raveena/Spotify

Secret
Raveena Feat. Vince Staples

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Asha's Awakening" is set to arrive on Friday, February 11th.


Earlier this month, Raveena dropped off "Rush" after announcing that she had signed with Warner Records. Just two weeks later, she's returned with a new single, called "Secret," featuring Vince Staples, along with some other super exciting news.

On Friday, February 11th, fans will be receiving the R&B songstresses' sophomore album, Asha's Awakening. "The forthcoming concept album tells the riveting tale of a space princess from ancient Punjab who, through a fantastic journey across the centuries, learns about love and loss, healing and destruction," a press release reveals.

"Asha's Awakening cascades through various musical eras for inspiration, melding the genre-defying influences of Alice Coltrane and Asha Puthli from the 60s and 70s with those of Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and M.I.A from the early 2000s."

Along with the Vince Staples, we'll also see appearances from Grammy-nominated producer Rostam and legendary Indian singer-songwriter Asha Puthli.

Check out the music video for "Secret," which finds Raveena adorned in traditional Indian jewelry as she dances and suspends with aerial silks in a golden room above, and leave a quick review below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you want the star treatment
You could find another girl for that
I'm a flirt, it's not a secret
Wait a sec', I'll hit you right back

Raveena Vince Staples new music new song new single joint track collab track secret
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Raveena Announces New Album, Teams Up With Vince Staples For "Secret"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject