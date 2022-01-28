Raveena Announces New Album, Teams Up With Vince Staples For "Secret"

Earlier this month, Raveena dropped off "Rush" after announcing that she had signed with Warner Records. Just two weeks later, she's returned with a new single, called "Secret," featuring Vince Staples, along with some other super exciting news.

On Friday, February 11th, fans will be receiving the R&B songstresses' sophomore album, Asha's Awakening. "The forthcoming concept album tells the riveting tale of a space princess from ancient Punjab who, through a fantastic journey across the centuries, learns about love and loss, healing and destruction," a press release reveals.

"Asha's Awakening cascades through various musical eras for inspiration, melding the genre-defying influences of Alice Coltrane and Asha Puthli from the 60s and 70s with those of Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and M.I.A from the early 2000s."

Along with the Vince Staples, we'll also see appearances from Grammy-nominated producer Rostam and legendary Indian singer-songwriter Asha Puthli.

Check out the music video for "Secret," which finds Raveena adorned in traditional Indian jewelry as she dances and suspends with aerial silks in a golden room above, and leave a quick review below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you want the star treatment

You could find another girl for that

I'm a flirt, it's not a secret

Wait a sec', I'll hit you right back