Kid Cudi has been incredibly vocal in the past about his longtime battle with anxiety and depression. Explaining that he "turns his pain into music," a titular reason as to why his music has been so well-received by audiences who can--and even those who can't, relate to its subject matter.

"I knew I deserved peace and to be happy, but I didn’t know how," he's said in the past, even checking into rehab to deal with his mental health. His vulnerability is surely an inspiration to many fans who look to him for ways to deal with similar bouts of sadness they experience themselves. On Tuesday (June 8), the rapper took to Instagram to open up about his mental health and his coping strategies.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” he writes. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me. I try to have faith in the light. Please, believe.” In the caption of the text post, he added, "God has better days waitin for me. I just know it."

The Man On The Moon III: The Chosen artist first told fans about his struggles with mental illness in a Facebook letter shared in 2016. In the letter, he confessed to fans that he was checking himself into rehab to deal with his depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

He told fans at the time that, “anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it… I dont trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling.”

After rehab, Cudi spoke about finding peace in a Billboard 2018 cover story. "I have so much joy that I don’t feel like I’m fighting anymore," the artist said. "It was this year, around my birthday [in late January]. I’m the best I’ve ever been in my life. I realized I was genuinely happy, and there’s nothing really going on in particular."

"Creating is making me happy again," he added.

[via]