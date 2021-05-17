Kid Cudi's been getting busy outside of music over the years but his return with Man On The Moon III in late 2020 has fans anticipating his next move. There have been talks of a deluxe edition being released in the future but that doesn't seem to be happening, unfortunately. "Im sorry yall but im not doin a deluxe of motm3. Ive decided to start workin on new material and the shit is madness!! Cant wait for yall to hear!! Arghhhh!!! The snippet I released is for something special im doin. Ull see very soon," he tweeted earlier today.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cudi is fully focused on his next project, Entergalactic. The rapper announced that the new project would be accompanied by a Netflix animated series in partnership with Kenya Barris. Unfortunately, it was delayed earlier this year but it still looks like Cudi is on pace to release it in 2022. The rapper took to Twitter today where he shared a promising update for his fans surrounding the upcoming series and album.

"Entergalactic album and show droppin 2022 end of summer!! Recorded the first season and couldn't be more hyped for yall to see. Ur gonna be blown away. Next level shit only. Changing the game as always," he tweeted.

We're excited to hear what Cudi has up his sleeve next year. Check out his tweets below.