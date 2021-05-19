Last December, Kid Cudi finally released the long-awaited third installment in his fan-favorite Man on the Moon album series, and roughly five months after the arrival of Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, it looks like Kid Cudi is heading back to outer space. According to Complex, the Indicud artist will be appearing in Disney's upcoming space adventure film Crater.

After appearing in shows and movies such as Westworld, We Are Who We Are, Need for Speed, and Bill & Ted Face the Music, Cudi will once again test out his acting chops in Disney's intergalactic coming-of-age story that follows a boy who grew up on a lunar colony. According to Complex, Cudi will play the main character's father.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Disney+ exclusive will be helmed by director Kyle Patrick Alvarez, and it will also star Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Mckenna Grace.

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi proclaimed that he was going to "glow in everything" he does moving forward, and it looks like his positive manifestation has paid off. As previously reported, Kid Cudi has been in talks with 50 Cent to develop a new television show, and in addition to his newly secured role in Crater, Cudder is also set to appear in both the horror film X and the black comedy Don’t Look Up.

Stay tuned for more developments regarding Kid Cudi's involvement in Disney's upcoming streaming exclusive Crater.

