Ever since dropping his highly anticipated final entry in the Man on the Moon trilogy last December, Kid Cudi has been putting in work. Earlier this year, he teamed up with BAPE for a full capsule collection, and most recently, the Kids See Ghost artist turned heads with his appearance on Saturday Night Live!, in which he wore a Kurt Cobain-inspired dress that was designed by Virgil Abloh.

Now, it appears that Kid Cudi is already switching gears, as he was recently spotted with Lyrical Lemonade founder and videographer Cole Bennett. The Illinois native posted a picture of the two posing together and smiling, and in the photo's caption, Bennett wrote, "a dream. planning something special."

Although Bennett doesn't reveal much about what that special "something is," one can pretty safely assume that it will be a visual project of some sort. Cudi's latest release, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, boasts a hefty tracklist of 18 tracks, but it's shockingly devoid of music videos save for the two-part The Rager, The Menace short film released alongside the album. MOTM III houses a track that features Trippie Redd, who has previously worked with Bennett, so this could potentially be an early teaser for a music video for "Rockstar Knights."

Also, Kid Cudi has recently expressed regret that he never worked with Juice WRLD nor XXXTentacion, and although Cole never put out a music video with X, he was a close collaborator with Juice WRLD. Perhaps whatever they're working on will be cathartic for Kid Cudi as he deals with the regret of not working with some of Hip-Hop's most compelling stars in recent years.

Are you excited to see what Kid Cudi and Cole Bennett have in the works?