Kid Cudi received a polarizing response to his choice of clothing on Saturday Night Live. The Ohio rapper donned a t-shirt with Chris Farley's face underneath a green cardigan that many believed to be a tribute to Kurt Cobain. It was indeed true, and Cudder took it a step further by rocking a floral dress similar to the one that Cobain wore on the cover of The Face Magazine.

If there's one major takeaway from Kid Cudi's music, it's that you should be yourself and embrace every part of it, even if others think it's weird. The rapper responded to the critics on Twitter where he confirmed that it served as a tribute to Kurt Cobain that was designed by Virgil Abloh. "Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!" He tweeted.

The piece isn't a one-off, either. The rapper confirmed that he had an upcoming collection with Off-White on the way with the floral dress serving as one of the pieces. "Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included," he added.

