The past few months have been particularly exciting for Kid Cudi. In December, the Ohio artist emerged with the release of his album, Man On The Moon III before announcing that he had a Netflix series and a new album slated for 2022. Additionally, he announced a clothing line for this summer and also collaborated with BAPE. Needless to say, he's been a busy guy.

Last night, the rapper made a grand appearance on SNL where he performed two records from his latest project, "Tequila Shots" and "Sad People." It is Cudi, after all, so it shouldn't be that much of a shock that he made a statement with his fashion pieces. He rocked a cardigan with a shirt that paid homage to Chris Farley for "Tequila Shots." However, it was his choice of clothing for the "Sad People" performance that caught many people's attention. The rapper donned a floral Off-White dress with spaghetti straps along with a flashy chain.

Many of his fans quickly noted that the choice of clothes was actually meant as an homage to the late Kurt Cobain. The Nirvana frontman was known for wearing cardigans, as well as performing in floral dresses. Most notably, Cobain rocked the dress for the cover of The Face magazine in 1993. April 5th also marked the 27-year anniversary of Cobain's death.

Check out Cudi's performance below.