Kid Cudi is truly having his moment right now. The release of MOTM3 reminded fans why they loved the rapper in the first place while he's also explored his acting side a bit deeper. Anyone who has followed his career knows that he was a theatre kid before he was ever a rapper. He's been showcasing his acting chops a bit more in recent times. He appeared in Westworld and served as a main cast member on We Are Who We Are. With a Netflix series set to drop in 2021, Kid Cudi certainly has tons of massive things that are bubbling.

50 Cent has transformed from one of the biggest rappers on the globe to a bonafide film and television executive. 50 Cent and Kid Cudi might not have worked together on wax but it appears that they've found a common ground in the world of television. Cudi hit Twitter with an incredible announcement regarding a future television endeavor with the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' rapper.

"Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together," he tweeted. "Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted. 50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart."

So far, that's all he said but we're intrigued to see where this goes. Peep the tweet below.