Hip-Hop has a storied affinity for streetwear, from sneakers deals to brand collabs. In the past couple of months alone, fans have witnessed J. Cole getting his own signature shoe with Puma, Beyonce teasing an icy new line from her Ivy Park x Adidas Collab, and Drake revealing his upcoming NOCTA collection with Nike. Past sneakers, however, Hip-Hop artists have long coveted and worked with streetwear brands like Supreme and BAPE.

Today, it has been announced that none other than Kid Cudi is the next rapper to work with BAPE, and together the two parties have teamed up to unveil a new capsule collection.

According to Complex, the upcoming BAPE x Kid Cudi collection boasts 20 new items, making it the largest collection the BAPE brand has ever worked on with an artist. Pieces such as cardigans, joggers, hoodies, and tees, among others, will be featured in the upcoming release, draped in an "ENTERGALACTIC" take on BAPE's signature camo. Other graphic designs incorporated into the collection will include Kid Cudi in Baby Milo form, Moon Man designs, a Shark and Tiger motif, and much more.

One aspect that really makes Cudi's BAPE partnership special is that the Man on the Moon III artist used to actually work at the BAPE store in New York back in the day, and they've also teamed up for smaller collabs, like last month's limited edition t-shirt, in the past. The result of their long working relationship is this capsule collection, which is set to release this Saturday on February 20.

Will you be picking up any pieces from the Kid Cudi x BAPE capsule collection?

[via]