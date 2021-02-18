There's no other person more poised to model an Ivy Park collection than Blue Ivy. The eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé is only nine-years-old and has already amassed quite the collection of awards and accomplishments, so it's only fitting that she showcases her modeling skills for her mother's sleek street and sportswear brand—and she did just that.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

We've watched as Beyoncé's Ivy Park—and Icy Park—unveilings have stormed the internet as celebrities film themselves unpacking large and elaborate giftings from the famed singer. This time around, Bey's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a brief snippet of an Ivy Park shoot where little Blue Ivy is seen modeling beside her mama as she twirled in a video clip.

"My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park," wrote Ms. Tina in an Instagram caption. "Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you'I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"

Check out the highlight from Blue Ivy's big moment on set below along with a few other shots of Bey modeling the brand.