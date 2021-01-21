J. Cole is one of the biggest artists in the entire world and while many are waiting on him to drop his next project, the artist has been exploring various other avenues. For instance, Cole has been in the sneaker world for the last few months, thanks to a partnership with Puma. Back in the summer, Cole unveiled his brand new sneaker, the Puma RS-Dreamer which was his first signature shoe and was meant to be a basketball sneaker that could double as an everyday lifestyle offering.

Now, Cole is back, this time on his signature roof from the 2014 Forest Hills Drive album cover. In the Instagram post below, Cole reveals that he is launching yet another new sneaker, this time called the Puma Dreamer 2. As you can see, he is wearing a yellow, red, and black colorway which will be the first model released to the public.

In a Twitter post from Dreamville, it was revealed that the sneaker will be Puma and Foot Locker exclusive, with the very first colorway coming out on January 28th, which is just a week away.

There are certainly going to be more colorways on the horizon, so stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to bring it to you.